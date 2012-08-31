© 2020 WFAE
40-Year-Old Cheese To Sell For $10 An Ounce

Published August 31, 2012 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A guy walks into a cheese cooler in Wisconsin - true story. Edward Zahn was closing up Z's Cheese Shoppe when he discovered wooden boxes of cheese - aged cheddar cheese, accidentally aged, overlooked in the cooler for up to 40 years. The Wisconsin State Journal says a dealer will now sell the cheese for $10 an ounce. He says cheese from the outside of each block is crunchy, like corn flakes. On the inside, it's overwhelming sharp. Mm. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition