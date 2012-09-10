Peyton Manning Leads His New Team To A Win

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an update on new quarterbacks. Peyton Manning led his new team, the Broncos, to a season opening win. Andrew Luck, who replaced Manning at the Colts, lost. But Brandon Weeden had the toughest day. Before his game could even start, the new Browns quarterback was trapped under a giant American flag on the field. He stayed on his hands and knees until the national anthem was over, then he threw four interceptions as the Browns lost to Philadelphia. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.