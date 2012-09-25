Clinton Aide, Reporter In Profane E-Mail Exchange

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A State Department spokesman had an angry email exchange with a reporter, and Philippe Reines wrote: Feel free to use every word. So the reporter did, publishing their whole profane exchange, like this high-toned dialogue:

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I'm misreading you as needlessly antagonistic.

INSKEEP: No, you read my email correctly. I found your statement offensive.

GREENE: Why ask questions you've already decided you know the answers to?

INSKEEP: Why don't you give answers that aren't bogus?

GREENE: Have a good day.

INSKEEP: And they added some other words we cannot repeat. You're on MORNING EDITION.