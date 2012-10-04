Rush Fans, It's Time To Rock: Band's Been Nominated To The Hall Of Fame

This blogger had a fit last year about Canada's Rush still not being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Many of you apparently agreed that the band deserves to be inducted. We asked "Should Rush be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?" and 21,647 Two-Way readers clicked "yes." Just 587 said "no."

So we want to pass along this news: Rush is among the 2013 nominees.

And this year the hall of fame is letting fans have a say about which of the nominees get inducted. You can vote here and the hall says "the top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2013 inductees."

So if you're one of those who want Rush to be honored, here's your chance to get involved.

There are, of course, other worthy contenders on this year's list. The rest of the nominees are:

-- The Paul Butterfield Blues Band.

-- Chic.

-- Deep Purple.

-- Heart.

-- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

-- Albert King.

-- Kraftwerk.

-- The Marvelettes.

-- The Meters.

-- Randy Newman.

-- N.W.A.

-- Procul Harum.

-- Public Enemy.

-- Donna Summer.

The voting continues until Dec. 5.

Oh, and as you can see, KISS still isn't on the list either. We've complained about that before.

Our friends at The Record, by the way, follow the music scene much more closely than we do.

