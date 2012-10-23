© 2020 WFAE
After Bad Day For Market, Facebook's Revenue Rise Boosts Stock

By Mark Memmott
Published October 23, 2012 at 4:35 PM EDT

Wall Street's bad day — the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 240 points (1.8 percent) — has been followed by something unusual these days: good news about Facebook's shares.

The social media giant's stock is up about 10 percent in "after-hours" trading, to more than $21, because it just reported an increase in third-quarter revenue, to $1.3 billion from about $950 million in third-quarter 2011. The revenue was also about $300 million greater than analysts had been forecasting, .

What's more, as The Wall Street Journal notes, while the company "posted a loss of $59 million, or 2 cents a share," that was about $300 million better than expected.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
