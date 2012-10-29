Other News: Giants Win World Series; Syrian 'Ceasefire' Ending Listen • 0:00

While we continue to monitor Hurricane Sandy, we wanted to pass on some of the morning's other top headlines:

-- Giants Sweep The Tigers: In Detroit last night, San Francisco won 4-3 in the 10th inning. As NPR's Mike Pesca reported on Morning Edition, the Giants' pitching and strong defensive play dominated throughout the series.

Update at 8:15 a.m. ET. Our colleagues at KQED in San Francisco pass along word about two posts they've published:

" Photos, Video: Celebrations of Giants' World Series Win Get Rowdy."

" Fans React to 10th Inning Heroics, Celebrate Giants' World Series Win."

-- Presidential Race: "Lawyers Gird For Possible Recounts." ( Politico)

-- Assad Regime's Jets Bomb Parts Of Damascus On Last Day Of "Ceasefire." ( BBC News)

-- Publishers Penguin And Random House To Combine. ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- " BBC Opens Inquiry Into Savile Sex Abuse Case." ( The New York Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.