© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Venice Floods, But It Doesn't Stop The Tourists

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 12, 2012 at 3:10 PM EST
People sit at the table of a bar in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy on Sunday.
People sit at the table of a bar in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy on Sunday.

In a city so used to flooding, life doesn't stop when the water's knee-deep.

That's why the wires have been moving images of tourists still wading through Venice's picturesque streets. In one picture, a pair of tourists are seen receiving their order in a flooded restaurant.

Now, as the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports, this is no ordinary flood, or acqua alta.Seventy-percent of central Venice is flooded and this is the "sixth-highest level since 1872 as strong winds funneled water up the Adriatic Sea."

This video from the Associated Press tells the story:

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta