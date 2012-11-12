VIDEO: Venice Floods, But It Doesn't Stop The Tourists

In a city so used to flooding, life doesn't stop when the water's knee-deep.

That's why the wires have been moving images of tourists still wading through Venice's picturesque streets. In one picture, a pair of tourists are seen receiving their order in a flooded restaurant.

Now, as the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports, this is no ordinary flood, or acqua alta.Seventy-percent of central Venice is flooded and this is the "sixth-highest level since 1872 as strong winds funneled water up the Adriatic Sea."

This video from the Associated Press tells the story:

