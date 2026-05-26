Suspect charged in 2008 Concord double homicide

Concord police have identified a suspect in a nearly 18-year-old double homicide.

Johnny Steven Talbert, 43, of Port Angeles, Washington, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon. He is being held without bail in Washington state while awaiting extradition.

Talbert was arrested in connection with the 2008 killings at the Sun Drop Bottling Co. on the corner of Branchview Drive and Cabarrus Avenue in Concord.

Donna Barnhardt, 59, and Darrell Noles, 44, were pronounced dead at the scene. Barnhardt was the longtime office manager at the bottling company. Noles was there to apply for a job.

According to investigators, Talbert shot and killed both victims and stole money from the front office before fleeing.