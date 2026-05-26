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NEWS BRIEFS

Suspect charged in 2008 Concord double homicide

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published May 26, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT

Concord police have identified a suspect in a nearly 18-year-old double homicide.

Johnny Steven Talbert, 43, of Port Angeles, Washington, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon. He is being held without bail in Washington state while awaiting extradition.

Talbert was arrested in connection with the 2008 killings at the Sun Drop Bottling Co. on the corner of Branchview Drive and Cabarrus Avenue in Concord.

Donna Barnhardt, 59, and Darrell Noles, 44, were pronounced dead at the scene. Barnhardt was the longtime office manager at the bottling company. Noles was there to apply for a job.

According to investigators, Talbert shot and killed both victims and stole money from the front office before fleeing.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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