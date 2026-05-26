Boating deaths rise in NC as officials stress life jacket use

With the unofficial start of boating season over Memorial Day weekend, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is reminding people about safety on the water.

Boating accidents have generally declined since a peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2025, fatalities rose sharply — jumping by two-thirds to 26.

Wildlife Resources Officer Hannah Shively said most of those deaths involved boaters who were not wearing life jackets.

“Because if you’re knocked unconscious and wearing a life jacket, at least you’re going to stay afloat,” Shively said.

Officials said alcohol use and inattention were also major factors in many of the deaths. Of the five boating fatalities reported so far in 2026, three involved alcohol.

Shively urged boaters to wear life jackets or keep them easily accessible. She also said people should have throwable flotation devices on hand and check other safety equipment, including fire extinguishers, before heading out on the water.