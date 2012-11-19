Tech Week Ahead: Intel CEO To Retire Early

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

CORNISH: We begin with a surprise announcement today out of Silicon Valley.

LAURA SYDELL, BYLINE: This week, Intel will start looking for a new CEO.

CORNISH: One of the world's largest chipmakers needs a change.

SIEGEL: As our tech reporter Laura Sydell explains, Paul Otellini, the current CEO, has announced plans to step down in May. That is three years before he hits Intel's mandatory retirement age for CEOs, of 65.

SYDELL: This is one of the premier Silicon Valley companies. Truly, truly novel, important company, this is the company that's fueled the PC revolution.

SIEGEL: But, Sydell says, Intel hasn't kept up as mobile devices have overshadowed PCs.

SYDELL: Last year, there were more smartphones sold than there were PCs. Intel does not make chips for these mobile devices. And if they're going to move forward, they are going to have to come up with some new technology to compete with these other companies.

SIEGEL: And that will be the mandate for whomever Intel chooses to take Otellini's place.

SYDELL: The speculation is that he's stepping down now, at the age of 62, rather than waiting until he's 65, because of these challenges. And a sense that maybe Intel needs some new blood to help it move into the post-PC world.

