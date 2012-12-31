© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NFL's Bears, Bills, Browns, Cards, Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles Dismiss Coaches

By Mark Memmott
Published December 31, 2012 at 11:21 AM EST
Andy Reid as he left the field Sunday in New Jersey. His last game as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles was a 42-7 loss to the New York Giants.
Andy Reid as he left the field Sunday in New Jersey. His last game as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles was a 42-7 loss to the New York Giants.

They're calling it "Black Monday" over at NFL.com.

It's the Monday morning after the end of the National Football League's regular season, and some teams that didn't make the playoffs are wasting no time in parting ways with their coaches.

So far, no huge surprises in who's being fired:

-- Lovie Smith, from the Chicago Bears.

-- Chan Gailey, from the Buffalo Bills.

-- Pat Shurmur, from the Cleveland Browns.

-- Romeo Crennel, from the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- Andy Reid, from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Likely to be fired soon: San Diego's Norv Turner.

Update at 2:10 p.m. ET. Add Arizona Cardinals' coach Ken Whisenhunt to the list.

Update at 1:15 p.m. ET: The Chargers' Turner has been fired.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott