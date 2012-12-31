NFL's Bears, Bills, Browns, Cards, Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles Dismiss Coaches

They're calling it "Black Monday" over at NFL.com.

It's the Monday morning after the end of the National Football League's regular season, and some teams that didn't make the playoffs are wasting no time in parting ways with their coaches.

So far, no huge surprises in who's being fired:

-- Lovie Smith, from the Chicago Bears.

-- Chan Gailey, from the Buffalo Bills.

-- Pat Shurmur, from the Cleveland Browns.

-- Romeo Crennel, from the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- Andy Reid, from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Likely to be fired soon: San Diego's Norv Turner.

Update at 2:10 p.m. ET. Add Arizona Cardinals' coach Ken Whisenhunt to the list.

Update at 1:15 p.m. ET: The Chargers' Turner has been fired.

