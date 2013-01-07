© 2020 WFAE
Cat Tries To Help Inmates Bust Out Of Prison

Published January 7, 2013 at 7:41 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with the story of not a cat burglar but a cat smuggler. It begins when guards at a Brazilian prison noticed a bulky cat wandering on prison grounds. Upon investigating they discovered that the small black and white cat was hauling in saws, drills, a cell phone and a charger - all taped to its body. Having thwarted a prison break, officials say all the prisoners are suspects because, they say, the cat does not speak. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

