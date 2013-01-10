'Lincoln' Leads With 12 Oscar Nominations

Update at 9:00 a.m. ET:

Lincoln, director Stephen Spielberg's acclaimed look at the 16th president's push for the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery, has been nominated for Oscar awards in 12 categories, it was announced this morning in Hollywood. That's the most for any single film.

Life of Pi is up for 11 awards. Les Miserables and Silver Linings Playbook are up for eight.

Those four movies are among the nominees for "best picture." The others: Amour, Argo, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Django Unchained and Zero Dark Thirty.

The complete list of nominees is here.

Along with "best picture," Lincoln is nominated for:

-- Best actor in a leading role (Daniel Day-Lewis).

-- Best director (Spielberg).

-- Best actor in a supporting role (Tommy Lee Jones).

-- Best actress in a supporting role (Sally Field).

-- Cinematography (Janusz Kaminski).

-- Costume design (Joanna Johnston).

-- Film editing (Michael Kahn).

-- Music (John Williams).

-- Production/Design (Rick Carter and Jim Erickson).

-- Sound mixing (Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom and Ronald Judkins).

-- Writing. (Tony Kushner).

Update at 8:45 a.m. ET. The List Of This Year's Oscar Nominees Is Out:

The Oscars show will be on ABC-TV at 7 p.m. ET, Feb. 24.

