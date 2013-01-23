Wife's Phone Call Interupts Soccer News Conference
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Scottish sports reporter recorded a soccer team press conference using his phone. Great idea, but inevitably the reporter's phone rang. The soccer team manager picked it up.
(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Hello?
INSKEEP: It was the reporter's wife, who hung up in confusion, but then called again. And the manager answered again.
(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Sharon? Sharon. Sharon. You've got to stop interrupting my press conference, please.
INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.