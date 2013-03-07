Top Stories: Sen. Paul's Filibuster; North Korea's Warning
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Nearly 13 Hours Later, Sen. Paul Ends His Filibuster; Here's The Video.
-- Book News: Who's Afraid Of Sheryl Sandberg?
Also making headlines:
-- "North Korea Warns U.S. Of Preemptive Nuclear Strike." (Reuters)
-- "Obama Looks For A Spring Thaw With Congress To Start Melting Deficit." ( Morning Edition and It's All Politics)
-- "Obama Picked Up GOP Senator's Dinner Tab." ( The Washington Post)
-- "Hugo Chávez's Final Words: 'I Don't Want To Die.' " ( The Guardian)
-- Italy's Berlusconi Convicted For Illegal Wiretap, Sentenced To Year In Jail; Expected To Appeal. ( BBC News)
-- "Suspect In Brooklyn Hit And Run Awaiting Extradition" From Pennsylvania. ( WABC-TV)
-- Winter Storm Takes Aim At New England, Upstate New York. ( Weather.com)
