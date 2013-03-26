Business Uses Ambulance Perk For Fast Rides

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: ambulance taxis.

We've all probably thought about it. Sitting in traffic, an ambulance zooms past and you think, I mean, if only I had one of those sirens.

MONTAGNE: Right. And in Moscow, someone saw a business opportunity. Canada's National Post reports that ads have started popping up online offering rides in ambulances for $200 an hour.

GREENE: Only in Russia. Well, police are keeping a close eye on emergency vehicles after recently stopping one that had the interior of a high-end limousine. And as you can guess, the people inside were not medical personnel.

