Two arrested in Uptown shooting according to CMPD

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said two people have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s uptown shooting that left 37-year-old Arleigh Bryant dead.

Five other people were shot and injured. Police have not released the names of the suspects but believe multiple people were involved in the events leading up to the shooting. CMPD Major Ryan Butler said he does not believe the incident is part of a trend of uptown violence.

"It's not always necessarily a driver based on the location it's the driver based on behavior and when you have individuals who regardless of what the basis for the the the disagreement or the confrontation is turns to a firearm, the outcome is going to be unacceptable and that doesn't matter whether it's it's uptown or out in the county or in in a residential neighborhood." Butler said.

Butler also said he expects CMPD to maintain a strong police presence in the area.

