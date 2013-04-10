© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: North Korea; Obama's Budget; Gun Legislation

By Mark Memmott
Published April 10, 2013 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- 'Very High' Chance North Korea Will Soon Test Fire Missile

-- Students Stopped The Stabbing Suspect At Texas College

-- 8 For 8: Connecticut Wins Another Women's Hoops Title

-- New Editor Named At 'New York Times Book Review'

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Obama's Budget: What To Expect." ( It's All Politics)

Related: "Obama Reaches For Middle Ground With New Budget Plan." ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Immigration Overhaul 'Feels Unstoppable Now,' Backers Say." ( It's All Politics)

-- Senators Manchin And Toomey "Prepare To Unveil Gun Deal." ( Roll Call)

-- "Cuba Returns Two U.S. Children Who Were Abducted In Tampa ... Parents Face Charges." ( Miami Herald)

-- Former Rep. Anthony Weiner's "Post-Scandal Playbook" Has The Democrat Eyeing Run For Mayor Of New York City. ( The New York Times Magazine)

