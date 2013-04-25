© 2020 WFAE
'We've Had Enough Bushes,' Says Former First Lady Barbara

By Mark Memmott
Published April 25, 2013 at 9:48 AM EDT
Former first lady Barbara Bush in March 2012.
Thanks, mom.

On the day her son George's presidential library is being dedicated in Dallas, former first lady Barbara Bush has told NBC's Todayshow that "we've had enough Bushes" when it comes to seeing the presidency.

She was asked about the possibility of another son, former GOP Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, running for the White House, in 2016.

Today adds that:

"She still called her son [Jeb] 'by far the best-qualified man,' but went on to say she thought there were many worthy candidates."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
