Chuck E. Cheese Slims Down Along With Restaurant's Profits

Published May 1, 2013 at 10:50 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're like me you remember some great birthdays at Chuck E. Cheese. The mascot at the pizza joint, an oversized rodent, gave the best birthday hugs. But these days Chuck E. is just not himself. It looks like he's been on a major diet. The restaurant chain has had a few tough years.

Let's just say their profits have been thinning. And as part of a new marketing strategy, so has Chuck E. I guess if cheese won't help you lose weight, shareholders will. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition