China Issues Grim Trade Outlook

GREENE: Numbers from the month of June offered more evidence that the world's second-biggest economy might be losing steam. Exports from China fell by more than 3 percent from a year earlier. Imports were down, as well, by almost a percent.

This was a surprise, as analysts expected both numbers to go up. The figures can be partially explained by a government crackdown earlier this year on the use of fake invoicing, which had been exaggerating exports.