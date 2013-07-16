© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Car Sales In Europe Drop To A 20-Year Low

Published July 16, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Europe stalling.

Car sales in Europe are at a 20-year low. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association calculates this based on the number of car registrations in a given period. For June, registrations were down more than 6 percent compared to a year earlier. Analysts say the EU's high unemployment rate is to blame.

When it comes to individual companies, Fiat saw the biggest decline and Ford has actually seen its sales numbers in Europe improve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.