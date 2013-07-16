Car Sales In Europe Drop To A 20-Year Low

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Car sales in Europe are at a 20-year low. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association calculates this based on the number of car registrations in a given period. For June, registrations were down more than 6 percent compared to a year earlier. Analysts say the EU's high unemployment rate is to blame.

When it comes to individual companies, Fiat saw the biggest decline and Ford has actually seen its sales numbers in Europe improve.