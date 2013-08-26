First Female Member Of NYSE Muriel Siebert Dies At 80

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is a remembrance. Muriel "Mickie" Siebert, the first female member of the New York Stock Exchange, died over the weekend.

Siebert was the first woman to serve as superintendent of banking for New York state, and the first woman to head a national level brokerage firm - her own, Siebert and Co.

GREENE: In 1967, she bought a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, and remained its only woman member for a decade. As she described it, "For 10 years, it was 1,365 men - and me."

MONTAGNE: It would take 10 more years for Siebert to win another battle. In 1987, she successfully lobbied to get a woman's restroom outside the exchange's seventh-floor restaurant. And she finally succeeded by threatening to have a porta-potty installed. Mickie Siebert was 80 when she died on Saturday in New York. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

