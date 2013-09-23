© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Kenyan Terror Attack; Muslim Brotherhood Banned

By Korva Coleman
Published September 23, 2013 at 9:23 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kenyan Police Say They're 'Closing In' On Mall Attackers.

-- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Is Banned By Court.

-- No Way Man! Last VW Van To Soon Roll Off Assembly Line.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: 2 Arrested In Chicago Mass Shooting. ( Chicago Tribune)

GOP Division Over Budget Bill Defunding Obamacare. ( CBS)

Uniformed Afghan Gunman Kills 3 U.S. Troops. ( UPI)

Deadly Typhoon Crashes Into Southern China. ( The Associated Press)

Gas Prices Fell Over The Past Two Weeks. ( The Associated Press)

'Breaking Bad' Captures Best Emmy Drama Nod. ( People)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
