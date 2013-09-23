Top Stories: Kenyan Terror Attack; Muslim Brotherhood Banned
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kenyan Police Say They're 'Closing In' On Mall Attackers.
-- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Is Banned By Court.
-- No Way Man! Last VW Van To Soon Roll Off Assembly Line.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: 2 Arrested In Chicago Mass Shooting. ( Chicago Tribune)
GOP Division Over Budget Bill Defunding Obamacare. ( CBS)
Uniformed Afghan Gunman Kills 3 U.S. Troops. ( UPI)
Deadly Typhoon Crashes Into Southern China. ( The Associated Press)
Gas Prices Fell Over The Past Two Weeks. ( The Associated Press)
'Breaking Bad' Captures Best Emmy Drama Nod. ( People)
