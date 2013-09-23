Wonder Bread To Reappear On Grocers' Shelves

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

When the snack company Hostess shuttered its doors last year, America almost lost a host of classic supermarket staples - not just Twinkies but also a bread that in its day, revolutionized American kitchens.

GREENE: Wonder Bread could soon make a comeback.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

According to the Sacramento Bee newspaper, the company that bought Hostess Bread brands as part of a bankruptcy deal may put the legendary white bread back on store shelves as early as this week. Sacramento is home to a bakery that produced Wonder Bread, and that may reopen.

GREENE: The company behind the Wonder Bread revival is gambling that American consumers still want white bread, and it's a reasonable bet. Aaron Bobrow Strain is author of a book called "White Bread."

AARON BOBROW-STRAIN: Even as the attention shifts to local, artisanal, handmade and organic foods, we're still eating at least a billion loaves of industrial white bread a year.

Flowers Foods is the company that's now behind Wonder Bread and as part of the deal last summer, it acquired other Hostess brands, like Home Pride.