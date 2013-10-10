© 2020 WFAE
What's Behind The Partisan Thaw In Washington?

By Mara Liasson
Melissa Block
Published October 10, 2013 at 8:33 PM EDT

On Thursday, President Obama met with Senate Democrats. Then he met with House Republicans. And White House staff members continued talks with their counterparts from the House GOP leadership. All that talking just a day after there was radio silence between the two parties. One strong possibility for the change in attitudes is a new NBC/ Wall Street Journal poll that shows that the majority of Americans blame Republicans for the ongoing government shutdown and just 20 percent of people approve of the Republican party.

All Things Considered
Mara Liasson
Melissa Block
