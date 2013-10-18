Top Stories: Calif. Transit Strike; Saudis Criticize U.N.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- San Francisco BART Transit Workers On Strike.
-- Saudis Reject Security Council Seat, Citing 'Double Standards'.
And here are more early headlines:
Tea Party Activists Plan To Challenge Some Republican Incumbents. ( Bloomberg)
Senate, House Conferees Open Budget Talks. ( MarketWatch)
Strike At Port Of Baltimore Slows Imports. ( Baltimore Sun )
Australian Fires Leave One Dead, Dozens Of Homes In Ruins. ( ABC)
Equipment Shortage Hampers Search For Bodies In Laos Jet Crash. ( Guardian)
Boston Red Sox One Win Away From World Series Berth. ( USA Today)
U.S. Nun Who Gave Up Wealth To Tend Prisoners In Mexico Dies. ( Los Angeles Times)
