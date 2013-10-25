Arcade Fire Takes A Dancey Turn Down A Well-Trod Path

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

The Canadian rock band Arcade Fire released their first record "Funeral" back in 2004 on a small independent label. But these days there's nothing small about them. Their third record, "The Suburbs," won a Grammy and the band's upcoming fourth album is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It's after a much hyped appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and a half hour special on NBC. Will Hermes has this review of "Reflektor."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

WILL HERMES: Arcade Fire may have won an album-of-the-year Grammy for "The Suburbs," but that record struck me as kind of short on fresh ideas. This time they did what David Bowie, The Clash, Talking Heads and so many rock acts before them have done to reinvigorate their sound. They turned to dance music.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HERMES: This is always a dicey strategy for rock bands, given the tribal rift that dates back to the rock versus disco battles of the 1970s. But wisely, Arcade Fire enlisted as co-producer James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, a guy who's done more to bridge rock and dance music than anyone in the 21st century. And the band shuffles through all sorts of danceable rock tropes like on "Joan of Arc," which mixes punk and glam rock stadium stomp.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JOAN OF ARC")

HERMES: My favorite tracks draw on Haitian and Jamaican music like this one, "Here Comes the Nighttime."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HERE COMES THE NIGHTTIME")

HERMES: I'd like to hear the band go further with that Caribbean fusions. But "Reflektor's" really engaging, all 76 minutes of it. Unlike much dance music, the lyrics, which often address the vacancy of online culture, are actually worth unpacking. And when I saw Arcade Fire play some of these songs in a packed Brooklyn warehouse last week, it showed that good dance music, when used as intended, is a very effective cure for digital alienation. When you're fully shaking it in a room full of sweaty, good looking people, staring at your phone just seems stupid.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFTERLIFE")

BLOCK: The new album from Arcade Fire is "Reflektor." And you can hear the interview with the band on Monday on MORNING EDITION. Our critic Will Hermes is author of the book, "Love Goes To Buildings On Fire."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AFTERLIFE")

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Let us know what you like about the program and what you don't. You can write to us, just go to npr.org and click on the word Contact at the bottom of the page. We may read your comments on the air.

BLOCK: And if you want to hear something again or catch up on what you've missed, just go to our webpage. It's all online at npr.org/allthingsconsidered.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

CORNISH: You're listening to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.