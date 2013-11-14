Top Stories: Slow Typhoon Recovery; Alleged JP Morgan Payments
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- One Week After Typhoon, 'The Mood Here Is Very Desperate'.
-- JPMorgan's Payments To China's Elite Being Probed: Report.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: New Alleged Misconduct By Two Secret Service Agents. ( Washington Post)
Fed Nominee Yellen Testifies Before Senate Panel Today. ( USA Today)
Bomb Partially Explodes Outside Oregon D.A.'s Office, No Injuries. ( Oregonian)
Fewer Homes Fall Into Foreclosure In October. ( AP)
Toronto Mayor's Staff Alleges He Used Drugs, Met Prostitutes. ( Toronto Star)
Execution Delayed For Ohio Killer Over Organ Donation Question. ( Columbus Dispatch)
59-Carat "Pink Star" Diamond Fetches $83 Million At Auction. ( Bloomberg)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.