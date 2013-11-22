Government To Sell Its Remaining GM Shares

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with the government selling its stake in GM.

GREENE: The Treasury Department announced yesterday that the U.S. government will sell its remaining 31 million shares in GM by the end of the year. The government received the stock when it bailed out GM during the financial crisis.

In simple math, not the best investment. The government paid $10 billion more for the shares than it will get back.

