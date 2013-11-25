Texas Couple Has 'Breaking Bad' Engagement

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Hannah Shuster and Mackey Macaluso. The Houston Chronicle says they got engagement photos themed on "Breaking Bad." That's the tale of a man who cooks meth to support his family. The happy couple posed in yellow lab suits in front of an old camper, like one featured in the show, and they held the ring - the rock - on blue rocks resembling meth. We don't know how they'll spend their wedding night, but they do love the show on Netflix.

