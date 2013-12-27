Teaching Democracy Through Jazz, Perfecting Party Playlists
The online magazine Ozy covers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest feature stories.
This week, Watson tells host Arun Rath about a teacher using jazz to educate young students about democracy and a site that could spruce up the playlist for New Year's Eve parties this year.
2 of 2 — The Website Mixify allows for live streaming of DJ events around the world.
