Top Stories: Injured Schumacher Improves; Antarctic Rescue Planned
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Singing, Stomping, Stranded Explorers Prep Antarctic Helipad.
-- Michael Schumacher Showing 'Surprising' Improvement.
And here are more early headlines:
Burning Train Derailment Forces Evacuation In North Dakota Town. ( ValleyNews Live)
Israel Releases 26 Palestinian Prisoners In Mideast Peace Effort. ( Reuters)
Arrests Ordered For Bangadeshi Building Owners In Deadly Collapse.
Dozens Killed As Congolese Army Puts Down Armed Protest. ( Bloomberg)
Dozens Of Tax Breaks Expire Today. ( AP)
New Volcanic Eruptions Reported In El Salvador, Indonesia. ( Volcano Discovery)
Gay Wedding Planned On Rose Bowl Parade Float Is Criticized. ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.