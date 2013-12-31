© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Injured Schumacher Improves; Antarctic Rescue Planned

By Korva Coleman
Published December 31, 2013 at 7:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Singing, Stomping, Stranded Explorers Prep Antarctic Helipad.

-- Michael Schumacher Showing 'Surprising' Improvement.

And here are more early headlines:

Burning Train Derailment Forces Evacuation In North Dakota Town. ( ValleyNews Live)

Israel Releases 26 Palestinian Prisoners In Mideast Peace Effort. ( Reuters)

Arrests Ordered For Bangadeshi Building Owners In Deadly Collapse.

( Sydney Morning Herald)

Dozens Killed As Congolese Army Puts Down Armed Protest. ( Bloomberg)

Dozens Of Tax Breaks Expire Today. ( AP)

New Volcanic Eruptions Reported In El Salvador, Indonesia. ( Volcano Discovery)

Gay Wedding Planned On Rose Bowl Parade Float Is Criticized. ( Los Angeles Times)

