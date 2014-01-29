Top Stories: Snow Grips The South; College Football Unions
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Rush Hour From Hell' Drags On In Icy Southern Cities.
-- VIDEO: Congressman Threatens To Throw Reporter Off Balcony.
-- Northwestern Football Players Want To Unionize: Is That OK?
And here are more early headlines:
House Sets Vote Today On Mammoth Farm Bill. ( AP)
House Votes To Cut Federal Subsidies For Abortion Coverage. ( The Hill)
Supreme Court Stays Missouri Execution Over Lethal Injection Question. ( CNN)
Ukraine Protesters May Get Amnesty; Lawmakers Review Bill. ( VOA)
Bolivia Declares State Of Emergency After Weeks Of Flooding. ( AP)
Death Toll Rises From Quebec Senior Home Fire. ( CBC)
Graffiti Of Crime Fighting "Super Pope" Appears Near Vatican. ( New York Daily News)
