Bad Weather Hurts McDonald's U.S. Sales

INSKEEP: McDonald's says its sales in the United States fell for the third straight month. The world's largest burger chain reports bad weather hurt its U.S. sales in January, which fell 3.3 percent. McDonald's fared better overseas. Global sales rose 1.2 percent as the fast food chain continues to expand abroad.

It opened its first restaurant in Vietnam over the weekend. In addition to the usual McDonald's fare, Ho Chi Minh City's menu includes McPork sandwiches, a tribute to a country that loves pork.