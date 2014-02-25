7 Ton Mango Vanishes From Popular Roadside Attraction

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Tourists visiting Bowen, Australia, got a bit of a shock yesterday when it was discovered that one of the town's famous giant fruits had mysteriously disappeared. The seven ton mango is so popular as a roadside attraction that the theft was national news in Australia -- just what one food chain was looking for when it snatched the fruit as a publicity stunt. This morning the mango is back and Aussie's famed Big Apple, Big Orange and Big Pineapple can relax. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.