Author Of Secret Goldman Sachs Elevator Tweets Outed

And onto some fratty shenanigans on Wall Street. Our last heard in business: Goldman Sachs Gossip.

The author of the Twitter feed "@GSElevator" has been outed. The feed purported to leak comments overheard in the elevator at Goldman Sachs.

MONTAGNE: Comments from out-of-touch bankers.

GREENE: One Tweet: Some chick asked me what I would do with 10 million bucks. I told her I'd wonder where the rest of my money went.

MONTAGNE: Turns out the tweets and the Twitter feed are made up by a former bond trader who lives in Texas.

GREENE: Goldman Sachs issued this statement last night, quote, "We are pleased to report that the official ban on talking in elevators will be lifted effective immediately."

