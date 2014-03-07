'Game Of Thrones' Mixtape Drops On Friday

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And our last word in business is: Dragons.

WERTHEIMER: If you were one of the 14 million people who watches HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the word Dragons conjures adventure and excitement. If you're not watching, HBO wants you.

They do. In an effort to capture a more diverse and multicultural audience, the premium cable network is releasing a mixtape today called "Catch the Throne." It features 10 songs, inspired by "Game of Thrones" by hip-hop and Latin artists, including this one by Big Boi, it's called "Mother of Dragons."

BIG BOI: Dungeons, dragons, kings and queens. Dungeon dragons, kings and queens. B-b-b-b-b-b, B-I-G. then, mentally weak and now I'm feeling stronger. Like the rehab on...

All right. This is Big Boi, one half of the mighty Outkast, and we stealin' you auntie's like some Girl Scout cookies, even when they out of season out the front of school like uhhhh.

WERTHEIMER: Big Boi is a big of "Game of Thrones." He says he watches on his tour bus. So he can stay one step ahead, Big Boi is reading the George R.R. Martin books the series is based on.

BOI: "Game of Thrones" is just not for nerds, you know, it's for smart people. And if you like storytelling, then you can get into it. Once you get into the first season, you're gonna be hooked, though.

GREENE: Lindsay Totty, who is directing our program today, told me he's already hooked on the show, although he's wondering how any rapper was able to find a word that rhymes with Drakaris.

