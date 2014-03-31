2nd Annual Baconfest Held in Juneau, Alaska

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Elsewhere today, we report that cutting back fat may not help your health. People in Juneau, Alaska knew that. They held the Second Annual Juneau Baconfest this month. It includes a hog-calling contest, a bacon eating contest and special dishes like bacon caramel brownies. The star attraction was a bacon bustier worn by a model. Its creator said the only real problem here was keeping her cats away while she made it.

