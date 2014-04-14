© 2020 WFAE
Treadmill Users Can Use App To Run London Marathon

Published April 14, 2014 at 7:22 AM EDT

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Kelly McEvers. So the London Marathon happened yesterday, but runners who missed it will soon be able to run it from the gym. Race organizers are releasing an app for treadmill users, creating a high-definition, virtual reality London marathon experience.

The app senses your pace and sends you down the route in real time, past some famous landmarks - Buckingham Palace, and all that - and spares you from London's famous rain.

Morning Edition