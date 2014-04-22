49ers Fans Seeing Red Over Transit Color Proposal

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Fans of the 49ers are seeing red over proposed colors in new trains for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The new seats will be bright green and blue - just like the Seattle Seahawks. One San Francisco fan has collected some 2,000 signatures on a petition protesting seats the colors of the 49ers arch rival. And surely it's just a coincidence, since the general manager of BART was previously the director of Seattle's Department of Transportation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.