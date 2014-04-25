© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Calif. Politician Disputes Misdemeanor Charges

Published April 25, 2014 at 6:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

A California politician is defending himself against misdemeanor charges. But his defense is nearly as awkward as the charge. Santa Rosa Supervisor Efren Carrillo is accused of being a peeping Tom. Mr. Carrillo admits that, yes, he made a late night visit to a neighbor. And yes, it's true he was wearing only socks and underwear at the time. But he says he was not looking in windows. The supervisor says he was merely drunk.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition