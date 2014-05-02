General Motors Returns To Federal Bankruptcy Court

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with General Motors back in court.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: GM returns to federal bankruptcy court this morning. You will recall that company filed for bankruptcy back in 2009 and they are now asking a judge to enforce one of the provisions of that bankruptcy deal. The provision protects GM from lawsuits over automobile accidents that occurred before that time.

This comes as GM is facing class-action lawsuits over those defective ignition switches in millions of cars that were linked to 13 deaths. Lawyers for plaintiffs in those cases say GM covered up the problem during its bankruptcy proceedings and therefore should not be protected from losses. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.