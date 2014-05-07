Detectives Accused Of Breaking Into Bradenton City Hall

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two Florida police detectives needed to use the bathroom, so they went to the Bradenton City Hall. The City Hall was locked. Naturally, the police detectives broke in with a screwdriver. Having broken in, they didn't lock up, leaving City Hall unsecured for the weekend.

One officer has left the department; the other faces a hearing. They could have used the police headquarters bathroom in the same building, but they considered that nasty.

