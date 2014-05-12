Top Suppliers Rate Dealing With Auto Producers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: A new survey of the auto industry's top suppliers ranked General Motors as the worst major automaker to deal with. Ouch. The survey conducted by an automotive consultant group Planned Perspectives asked suppliers to rank their relationships with the six biggest auto producers in the United States.

More than half of those surveyed characterized their relationships with GM as poor to very poor on a variety of measures including trustworthiness. Remember, independent companies make many of the parts for cars that GM and other companies build.

Toyota finished in the top spot with suppliers, and these results come as GM struggles with the impact of a controversial recall of more than two million cars earlier this year.