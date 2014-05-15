Top Stories: Turkish Mine Death Toll Rises; L.A. Oil Spill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 10,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill In L.A. Neighborhood.

-- Turkish Mine Explosion: Angry Protests As Death Toll Rises.

9 Fires Burning In San Diego County. ( San Diego Union-Tribune)

Afghan Presidential Election Goes To Runoff Vote. ( Wall Street Journal)

Nigeria Won't Exchange Militants For Kidnapped Girls. ( AP)

9/11 Museum To Be Dedicated Today, Obama To Attend. ( New York Times)

Iran Nuclear Talks Slow Over Inspections. ( Reuters)

South Korea Indicts Ferry Crew Over Deadly Sinking. ( AP)

Teen Catches Huge Fish On Flooded Neighborhood Street. ( WKYC-TV)

VIDEO: Cat Fights Off Dog That Attacked Boy. ( KERO-TV)

