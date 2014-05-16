Apple, Google, Agree To Drop Patent Infringement Dispute

Apple and Google have agreed to drop perhaps the highest-profile lawsuit in high-tech, ending litigation over smartphone patents.

"Apple and Google have agreed to dismiss all the current lawsuits that exist directly between the two companies," the tech giants said in a joint statement on Friday. The two firms added that they "have also agreed to work together in some areas of patent reform."

As Bloomberg News writes:

"The dismissed suits involve patent disputes regarding Google's Motorola Mobility handset unit. The deal doesn't include Apple's ongoing patent battles with Samsung Electronics Co., which uses Google's Android software for mobile devices."

Reuters notes:

"The most high-profile case between Apple and Motorola began in 2010. Motorola accused Apple of infringing several patents, including one essential to how cell phones operate on a 3G network, while Apple said Motorola violated its patents to certain smartphone features.

"The cases were consolidated in a Chicago federal court. However, Judge Richard Posner dismissed it in 2012 shortly before trial, saying neither company had sufficient evidence to prove its case."

