Mosquito-Repellent Paper Attracts Readers

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with newsreaders in Sri Lanka could really use. Sri Lanka has been hit by an epidemic of dengue fever, a potentially deadly disease spread by missy mosquitoes, which prompted one newspaper to try something novel. Since people read the news in the mornings and evenings just the mosquitoes are most likely to bite, the paper printed an entire issue with ink made from citronella, which repels mosquitoes and attracted readers. Sales went up 30 percent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.