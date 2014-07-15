Employees Criticize CIA Cafeteria, FOI Request Reveals

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business this morning is cafeteria confidential. Have you ever wondered what goes on inside the cafeteria of one of the most secretive agencies on the planet?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Every day I'm wondering that, Renee. Well, the news website MuckRock recently published a packet of complaints about the CIA cafeteria. These actually came from a 2010 Freedom of Information Act request. So now we know that spies prefer individual ketchup packets to pump dispensers.

MONTAGNE: And that while conducting international spy operations, they'd like their iced tea to be locally brewed.

INSKEEP: Our nation's top intelligence officers would also like less attitude from employees at the agency's Burger King and, while you're at it, a dollar menu, please.

MONTAGNE: The salad bar mostly escaped criticism. One can only assume the vinaigrette is shaken not stirred. And that's the business news from MORNING EDITION on NPR News. (Laughing) I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: (Laughing) The name is Inskeep - Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.