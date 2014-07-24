© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Mideast Conflict Continues; Missing Algerian Jet

By Korva Coleman
Published July 24, 2014 at 8:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Authorities Lose Contact With Air Algerie Aircraft.

-- Gaza Conflict Day 17: Here's What You Need To Know.

And here are more early headlines:

Dutch Officials To Receive More Bodies From Downed Jet. ( CNN)

Sudanese Woman Sentenced To Death Arrives In Italy. ( Al Jazeera)

Weather Suspected In Taiwanese Airline Crash. ( Wall Street Journal)

Senate Poised To Vote On Highway Trust Funding. ( The Hill)

Federal Judge Overturns Colorado Same Sex Marriage Ban. ( Denver Post)

Huge Washington State Wildfire Half Contained. ( KING-TV, AP)

U.S. Teen Pilot Dies On Around-The-World Flight. ( Indianapolis Star)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman