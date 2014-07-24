Top Stories: Mideast Conflict Continues; Missing Algerian Jet
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Authorities Lose Contact With Air Algerie Aircraft.
-- Gaza Conflict Day 17: Here's What You Need To Know.
And here are more early headlines:
Dutch Officials To Receive More Bodies From Downed Jet. ( CNN)
Sudanese Woman Sentenced To Death Arrives In Italy. ( Al Jazeera)
Weather Suspected In Taiwanese Airline Crash. ( Wall Street Journal)
Senate Poised To Vote On Highway Trust Funding. ( The Hill)
Federal Judge Overturns Colorado Same Sex Marriage Ban. ( Denver Post)
Huge Washington State Wildfire Half Contained. ( KING-TV, AP)
U.S. Teen Pilot Dies On Around-The-World Flight. ( Indianapolis Star)
